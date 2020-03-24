BELLEVILLE, Ill. — The Belleville Art on the Square event, which was scheduled for May 15-17, has been canceled, the event's founder said Tuesday.

"After much discussion and carefully considering the responses from so many of our artists, we felt we had no choice," founder Patty Gregory said in a message on the event's website. "Continuing with our May date was just too risky and going to an alternate date would have unfairly infringed on other shows well established in their traditional time slots."

The event has consistently been ranked in the top two best art fairs by Art Fair Source Book since 2002.

The event, which is held in Downtown Belleville, was set to welcome more than 100 artists from around the world as well as musical and stage performances over the three-day event.

This would have been the 19th edition of the show.

All artists invited to the show this year will automatically be invited back again next year and will receive a full refund of booth fees.

"For now, all we can do is look towards better days. We hope that you’ll return to Belleville for our 2021 show," Gregory said.

This is the latest in a list of events canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

St. Clair County, where Belleville is located, had seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of March 24.

