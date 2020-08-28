City of Belleville providing free masks for residents

Masks will be available for pick-up at various locations across the city

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — The City of Belleville will be offering free surgical face masks to residents, beginning Aug. 31.

The city has 85,500 masks and will be limited to two masks per person. Masks will be available for pick-up at various locations across the city.

Locations include:

City Hall, 101 S. Illinois Street

Fire House #4, 1125 S. Illinois Street

Parks & Recreation, 510 W. Main Street

Community and General Assistance Office, 512 W. Main Street

Residential and Commercial Development Services, 407 E. Lincoln Street

Belleville Police Department, 720 W. Main Street

For residents who can’t travel to the locations, aldermen in each ward will arrange to deliver masks to the resident’s home. For a list of aldermen and contact information, click here.

Masks will be available on a first-come, first-served basis during the building’s regular operating hours. Masks will be located for pick-up in each building’s vestibule to ensure contactless pick-up, according to a press release.