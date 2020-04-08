Belleville extends outdoor dining, street closures

"We want all our businesses to thrive and many have adapted to the current environment pretty well, but we have got to maintain safe practices"

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — The Belleville City Council approved a resolution to extend the closure of certain streets to accommodate outdoor dining.

South High Street, South Jackson Street and North Church Street will be partially closed until Nov. 14.

“We wanted to take proactive measures to ensure our local businesses can operate if the state moves the region back to Phase 3 of the Restore Illinois Pan,” said Belleville Mayor Mark Eckert. “We’ve seen an increase in numbers of COVID-19 over the past several weeks and the state keeps warning that this region could regress if progress isn’t made.”

Businesses operating with a temporary outdoor dining permit must be closed no later than 11 p.m. with music ending no later than 10 p.m. Sunday-Wednesday. Those businesses must close no later than midnight with music ending no later than 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Any patio areas previously approved may stay open in accordance with the establishment’s liquor license, according to a press release. Live entertainment must be limited to two musicians and all employees must wear masks.