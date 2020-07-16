Restaurant group closes 5 locations after employee tests positive for coronavirus

The joint Instagram account for Elaia and Olio said they would close along with Nixta, the Benevolent King and AO&Co. Market and Cafe

ST. LOUIS — Bengelina Hospitality Group has temporarily closed five of its restaurants after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

The joint Instagram account for Elaia and Olio said Wednesday they would close along with Nixta, the Benevolent King and AO&Co. Market and Cafe. They will stay closed until at least July 28 and won't reopen until every employee tests negative, the restaurant group said.

The Benevolent King is located at 7268 Manchester Rd., and the other four restaurants are clustered together on Tower Grove Avenue in the Botanical Heights neighborhood. Bengelina did not give any further information on the employee or where they worked.

Anyone with questions was asked to call 314-932-1088, go to pch@bengalina.com or send a private message on social media.

The restaurants join a growing list of businesses in the St. Louis area forced to shut their doors again due to employees testing positive.

On Tuesday, Missouri set a new single-day high for COVID-19 cases, recording 936 new cases. On Wednesday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported another 888 confirmed cases, bringing the department's count to 29,714. The state's positivity rate increased from 5.71% on Tuesday to 5.74%.

The City of St. Louis has 3,037 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday evening.