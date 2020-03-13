Don't worry everyone, Betty White is doing well amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Concern over the beloved 98-year-old actress trended on Twitter Wednesday night after news that another admired celebrity, Tom Hanks, had being diagnosed with the coronavirus along with his wife, Rita Wilson.

A representative for White told TODAY on Thursday that "Betty is fine."

Fans of White were concerned after seeing the news about Hanks as well as breaking news about the NBA suspending its season and President Donald Trump halting travel from Europe to the U.S. due to the spread of COVID-19.

"Someone get Betty White into her own quarantine... we can’t lose her #CoronaOutbreak," one person wrote.

Hanks announced on Instagram Wednesday night that he and his wife had tested positive for coronavirus while in Australia.

White and Hanks, 63, are in the over-60 demographic that the Centers for Disease Control has warned is most vulnerable to coronavirus. Hanks also has Type 2 diabetes, which could possibly lead to complications, according to the CDC.

