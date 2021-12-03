Billions in stimulus money headed to Missouri

The federal money head to the state could have "long term generational effects"

ST. LOUIS — "It's really a game-changer for Missouri," says Traci Gleason with the non-profit Missouri Budget Project, which keeps an eye on government budgets in the state with a focus on how they affect families.

"And our mission is to improve the lives of all Missourians," says Gleason, who sees that potential in the $5.4 billion in federal money headed for Missouri from the American Rescue Plan.

"A sizable number of people...are still worried. Are they going to be able to make their rent or are they going to be evicted in the next three months?" she said of those struggling economically in Missouri because of COVID.

One way the "American Rescue Plan" is intended to help families is through the child tax credit.

The new law increases the amount to $3,600 a year.

"It's estimated to lift 73,000 Missouri children out of poverty through this child tax credit," said Gleason. "Upwards of 80% to 90% of Missouri families will benefit from that expansion."

Researchers at Columbia University say this stimulus plan could cut child poverty state-wide in Missouri by 43%.

And there's more. Much of the plan is focused on those hit hardest by the pandemic according to the Missouri Budget Project - often those with fewer resources and poor health prior to COVID.

Missouri could see more than $1 billion for Medicaid expansion - on top of the federal money already promised.

And there is a focus on cities of 50,000 people or more.

The city of St. Louis is expecting more than $450 million - or almost half of its annual budget.