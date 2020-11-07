Employee at Billy G's in Kirkwood tests positive for COVID-19

The restaurant said it plans to open on Wednesday after employees have been tested and it is deep cleaned

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — An employee of Billy G’s has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The restaurant made the announcement on social media Friday night. It said the employee worked at the restaurant on July 3 and 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The restaurant said it hired Servpro to deep clean the place.

“They adhere to hospital-grade standards in decontamination and cleanliness needed to ensure the restaurant is safe,” Billy G’s wrote in the Facebook post.

The restaurant said it plans to open on Wednesday, July 15 after it is deep cleaned and the rest of its employees are tested for the virus.