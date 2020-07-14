Billy G's in Kirkwood reopens after closing due to COVID-19 concerns

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Billy G's in Kirkwood is reopening on Tuesday after temporarily closing due to concerns over the coronavirus.
On Friday, the restaurant announced it would be closing after one of its employees tested positive for the virus. The employee worked at the restaurant on July 3 and July 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The restaurant has been deep cleaned and the rest of its employees have been tested for COVID-19. It will reopen at 11 a.m. with a limited amount of seating to maintain social distancing.
“We also want to remind everyone to wear a mask when not eating or drinking for the staff and other guest's safety. Let's eat!” Billy G’s wrote on Facebook.
