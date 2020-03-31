ST. LOUIS — BJC HealthCare and SSM Health have partnered to receive and distribute donations of various medical supplies throughout St. Louis.

The goal of the collaboration is to “assist St. Louis area hospitals with personal protective equipment and other important supplies needed to care for people with COVID-19.”

Items that are in high demand include FDA-approved surgical masks or N95 masks and thermometers – infrared and forehead with disposable covers, according to a press release.

If you plan to donate, remember to use social distancing precautions when dropping off donations. Instructions will be given by the donation locations before and when deliveries are made, according to the release.

Click here for a list of needed supplies and drop-off locations. Additional locations and supplies will be updated on the website daily.

