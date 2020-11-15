BJC HealthCare postpones elective procedures as COVID-19 cases surge

Beginning Monday, BJC HealthCare will postpone all elective procedures that can be safely postponed for at least the next eight weeks

ST. LOUIS — Beginning Monday, BJC HealthCare will postpone elective procedures for at least the next eight weeks, citing a "dramatic climb" in coronavirus cases in the St. Louis region.

The postponement includes all elective procedures that can safely be postponed at all 15 BJC HealthCare hospitals and ambulatory settings.

The hospital system made the decision after careful review of current trends and projected hospitalizations, it said. On Sunday, Missouri reported a record 6,346 new coronavirus cases, and the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported a record seven-day moving average of 653 hospitalizations.

Both St. Louis City and County have enacted new restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus.

"We must take this drastic measure both to increase our hospital capacity and ensure we have the staff available to continue providing exceptional care for our patients," BJC HealthCare said in a letter to the community announcing the decision. "An available room means nothing if there is not a nurse at the bedside."

The health system asked that people take precautions during the holidays and make sure they wear a mask, social distance, wash their hands and avoid large gatherings.