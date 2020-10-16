BJC may delay some elective surgeries due to COVID-19

BJC said it is not canceling any surgeries, but it actively monitors COVID-19 volumes in the community to ensure it’s able to accommodate any increased needs

ST. LOUIS — BJC HealthCare may delay some elective surgeries if hospital admissions related to COVID-19 continue to rise.

In a statement, BJC said it is not canceling any surgeries, but it actively monitors COVID-19 volumes in the community to ensure it’s able to accommodate any increased needs.

On Friday, head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said hospital admissions increased and the seven-day moving average remains high.

Elective surgeries at BJC were canceled back in March at the beginning of the pandemic.

On its website, BJC HealthCare says it has resumed scheduling most elective surgeries and procedures. If you had a procedure that was canceled, you should receive a call from your medical provider to discuss rescheduling. If you have not received a call, please contact your physician or care provider.

Below is the full statement 5 On Your Side received from BJC on Friday: