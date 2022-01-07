BJC temporarily suspends COVID testing for people without symptoms

BJC said in an email to patients that includes "testing for travel, events, exposures or return to work or school."

ST. LOUIS — BJC HealthCare is temporarily suspending COVID testing for anyone without symptoms as the COVID-19 surge continues. In an email to patients, BJC said that also includes "testing for travel, events, exposures or return to work or school."

If you need a test but you don't have symptoms, BJC said don't go to any BJC Convenient Care or Children's After Hours location. They are also reminding people that the emergency room is not the best place for a COVID test especially if you are not experiencing symptoms, and to keep that space available for patients who need emergency care.

"Due to the large number of patients in our hospitals right now, it's important to keep non-emergency cases out of the ERs and Convenient Care sites so our team members can focus on sick patients," the email read.

If you do have symptoms of COVID-19 and need a test, you can visit one of the public sites on BJC's website. There are also some telehealth options.

This comes as there is an increased demand for COVID-19 testing in the St. Louis area as case numbers continue to climb as the highly contagious omicron variant surges. 5 On Your Side has also put together a list of COVID testing sites in the St. Louis area. You can find that by clicking here.