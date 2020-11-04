ST. LOUIS — The Blues are teaming up with another St. Louis institution to help out during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Blues and Anheuser-Busch will host a blood drive in support of the Red Cross later this month.

Those looking to help out by donating blood can head to the Anheuser-Busch Brewery (1200 Lynch Street) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, April 24.

The Red Cross is asking for healthy individuals to consider donating blood amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Red Cross says social distancing accommodations will be in place at the April 24 drive.

You can click here to find out more information about the blood drive and schedule an appointment.

