ST. LOUIS — A relative of a St. Louis Blues’ employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement from the Blues, the diagnosed individual is in self-isolation along with members of their family. All staff who may have come into close contact with that individual have been notified.

“As a result of this positive case, all members of the Blues, as previously directed, are requested to remain isolated, to monitor their health and to seek advice from our team's medical staff.

Out of respect to the individual and their family we will have no further comment at this time” A spokesperson for the Blues said.

