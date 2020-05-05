Boy Scouts cancel Memorial Day event to decorate gravesites at Jefferson Barracks

During the annual event, thousands of scouts plant American flags at the gravesites of more than 100,000 veterans

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Boy Scouts of America will not hold its annual Jefferson Barracks Memorial Day Good Turn this year due to coronavirus concerns.

The Boy Scouts made the decision to cancel this year's event after conferring with the National Cemetery Association on official Memorial Day guidance.

The event was scheduled for May 24. This year would have been the 70th Memorial Day Good Turn at Jefferson Barracks.

