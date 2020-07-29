Face coverings will be required in public spaces in Branson

The mask mandate will go into effect Friday, July 31 and will remain in effect until Sept. 8

BRANSON, Mo. — Face coverings will be mandatory in the City of Branson in public spaces beginning Friday.

On Tuesday, the Branson Board of Alderman voted in favor of the mask mandate at a special public meeting to slow the spread of COVID-19 within the city.

The mask mandate will go into effect Friday, July 31 and will remain in effect until Sept. 8.

The ordinance includes the following:

Requires individuals to wear face coverings while in indoor and outdoor public spaces unless they are engaged in certain activities or under the age of 13.

Requires operators of public places to ensure guests use face coverings.

Requires signage at all businesses outlining requirements on social distancing and face coverings.

The penalty for violating this ordinance is a $100 fine and potential revocation of business license and other permits.

Everyone over the age of 12 will be required to wear a mask or covering in public. Exemptions will be made for people with a health condition documented by a doctor, who are hearing impaired or someone who is communicating with a person who is hearing impaired.

Other exemptions include:

While swimming

While obtaining a service involving the head, face or nose

While playing a sport, exercising or using exercise equipment

While outdoors, while maintaining a physical distance of at least 6 feet

While outdoors within 6 feet to family members of people they reside with

While performing on a fixed stage

While engaging in public speaking while socially distancing

Any public safety officer engaged in an emergency situation

Any person during a wedding ceremony or while photographs of the wedding and reception are taken

Any family member of a deceased person during a funeral, interment or memorial

“The health and safety of residents, guests, and community members remains a top priority for the City of Branson. The City will continue to work in coordination with our partner agencies, as well as the state and federal government, to monitor this evolving situation and to ensure our response actions are based on the latest facts,” the board said on Facebook.

Branson is the latest city in Missouri to require masks in public. The City of St. Louis, St. Louis County, Columbia and Kansas City already require masks in public.