Breckenridge Hills police changing procedures after suspected COVID-19 cases

Officers will continue to respond to all emergency and in-progress calls, such as a burglaries and assaults

Officers are required to wear masks at all times in public

Officers will not respond to sick calls that require an ambulance unless requested to do so by the fire department

Any non-emergency or delayed reports need to be made over the phone if possible

Anybody who must go to the police department will be required to wear a mask. The department will not provide masks and is asking people to practice social distancing