Breckenridge Hills police changing procedures after suspected COVID-19 cases

BRECKENRIDGE HILLS, Mo. — Police officers in Breckenridge Hills are in quarantine while they wait for COVID-19 test results and the department is taking steps to reduce exposure, which includes changes to how it responds to some calls for service.
The department Monday said it will implement the following protocols, according to a post on its Facebook page:
- Officers will continue to respond to all emergency and in-progress calls, such as a burglaries and assaults
- Officers are required to wear masks at all times in public
- Officers will not respond to sick calls that require an ambulance unless requested to do so by the fire department
- Any non-emergency or delayed reports need to be made over the phone if possible
- Anybody who must go to the police department will be required to wear a mask. The department will not provide masks and is asking people to practice social distancing
- Officers will still limit personal contact while on patrol