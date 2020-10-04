BRENTWOOD, Mo. — The City of Brentwood announced the temporary layoffs of 68 part-time employees as the city adjusts to changes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The city announced the layoffs in a message to residents. The layoffs were effective April 4.

"We have notified the employees and have encouraged them to apply for the enhanced unemployment benefits that are now available as part of the federal stimulus package passed in response to the pandemic," the message said. "We look forward to the time when we can offer these employees the opportunity to return to work."

The message said they made the decision due to the fluidity of the situation and "inability to immediately get information on our current revenue stream."

St. Louis County has 1,393 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths, the most of any county in Missouri.

A staggering 16.8 million Americans have been thrown onto the unemployment rolls in just three weeks, underscoring the terrifying speed with which the coronavirus outbreak has brought world economies to their knees.

More than 235,000 Missourians have applied for unemployment in the last three weeks.

RELATED: 16.8M Americans thrown out of work as economic toll of virus rises

RELATED: Weekly unemployment aid could begin the week of April 12 for Missourians

RELATED: Having trouble filing for unemployment? Here are some tips if you're in Missouri or Illinois

More coronavirus coverage:

RELATED: 'It feels like I lost her' | Family worries about woman at St. Charles nursing home with COVID-19 cases

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: US deaths near 16,500

RELATED: 50 residents, 10 staff members test positive for COVID-19 at St. Charles senior facility

RELATED: Show Me Kindness: Family celebrates end of radiation treatment