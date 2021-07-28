Cardinals to announce updated mask policy for Busch Stadium

The announcement comes several days after St. Louis and St. Louis County reinstated a mask mandate and after the CDC updated its guidance

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals will announce an update to the Busch Stadium mask policy Thursday, an official with the organization confirmed with 5 On Your Side.

The team did not release any other details about what kind of updates or changes could be coming.

The announcement comes several days after St. Louis and St. Louis County reinstated a mask mandate for everyone 5 and older, regardless of vaccination status. Masks are required inside public places and on public transit. Masks also are encouraged in outdoor public areas where the vaccination status of everyone isn’t known.

The CDC followed suit Wednesday, changing course on some of its masking guidelines amid a surge of COVID-19 cases related to the delta variant. The agency said even vaccinated people should wear masks indoors in parts of the U.S. with substantial or high amounts of community transmission of COVID-19.

The CDC’s online data tracker features a color-coded interactive map that shows different levels of transmission. Orange reflects substantial community transmission and red indicates high transmission.

More than 2,100 U.S. counties would fall under CDC's new recommendations, the agency's data shows as of Wednesday afternoon. That includes the entire state of Missouri, with the exception of three counties in the far northwest and southeast corners: Clark, Pemiscot and Scotland counties.

The St. Louis Cardinals eased mask guidelines in May when the CDC, city and county loosened restrictions. Vaccinated fans aren’t required to wear a mask inside Busch Stadium. Fans who are not yet fully vaccinated are strongly encouraged to wear masks at all times inside the stadium, including while sitting in the stands, unless actively eating or drinking.

5 On Your Side will continue to follow the updates from the Cardinals Thursday.

Get the latest breaking updates delivered straight to your inbox with the 5 On Your Side Breaking News newsletter. Click here to sign up. And get breaking news alerts sent straight to your phone with the free 5 On Your Side app. Use the links below to download.