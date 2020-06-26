Capacity limits increase in St. Louis County next week

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Capacity limitations in St. Louis County, which were put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, will increase on Monday.
Under the new guidelines, capacity limits will increase from 25% to 50% of fire or building code occupancy.
Certain businesses subject to the limitations include retail businesses that provide goods for sale, food or drinks for consumption or personal services that require in-person contact like hair salons, nail salons, massage therapy and religious services.
These businesses still must have physical barriers between customers and employees where possible and ensure 6 feet of distance between customers and employees.
Businesses must also have signage to show 6 feet of distance as appropriate spacing for customers, according to the county website.
Click here for the full list of guidelines for capacity limitations for businesses.
RELATED: Missouri reports backlog of tests resulting in single-day record number of new tests, COVID-19 cases
More Related Stories
- Indoor dining and gym classes: What's coming in Illinois with Phase 4
- Missouri job centers begin reopening to public
- No more high-fives | Here are the new rules for youth sports in St. Louis County
- Gyms, casinos, pools reopening in St. Louis area
- First-of-its-kind skating rink coming to north St. Louis County