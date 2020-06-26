Capacity limits increase in St. Louis County next week

Under the new guidelines, capacity limits will increase from 25% to 50%

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Capacity limitations in St. Louis County, which were put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, will increase on Monday.

Under the new guidelines, capacity limits will increase from 25% to 50% of fire or building code occupancy.

Certain businesses subject to the limitations include retail businesses that provide goods for sale, food or drinks for consumption or personal services that require in-person contact like hair salons, nail salons, massage therapy and religious services.

These businesses still must have physical barriers between customers and employees where possible and ensure 6 feet of distance between customers and employees.

Businesses must also have signage to show 6 feet of distance as appropriate spacing for customers, according to the county website.

