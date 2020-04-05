CARES Act payments to be delivered to Missouri counties Wednesday

Millions of dollars will be delivered to local governments to help with coronavirus-related costs

MISSOURI, USA — Missouri is starting to deliver the more than $520 million worth of Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding to counties.

Missouri Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announced Monday that the first CARES Act payments to local governments have been processed. The money does not include the $173 million St. Louis County will receive or the $122 million Jackson County will receive because those counties have more than 500,000 residents and received their funding directly from the federal government.

“The top priority of the working group has always been to work with Governor Parson to get CARES Act money distributed to Missouri’s local governments as efficiently as possible,” Treasurer Fitzpatrick said in a news release. “Now our counties must work with cities and other political subdivisions to ensure that this money reaches those on the front lines — our health departments, healthcare workers, and first responders — to ensure they have the necessary resources to adequately respond to COVID-19.”

Funding for St. Louis area jurisdictions is:

Crawford County: $2,806,293

Franklin County: $12,197,404

Gasconade County: $1,725,307

Iron County: $1,187,865

Jefferson County: $26,406,492

Lincoln County: $6,923,403

Phelps County: $5,229,302

Pike County: $2,147,190

Reynolds County: $735,596

St. Charles County: $47,165,202

St. Francois County: $7,885,661

St. Louis City: $35,263,562

Ste. Genevieve County: $2,099,323

Warren County: $4,182,339

Washington County: $2,901,323

