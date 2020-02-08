St. Louis County to provide hotspots and tablets to students for online learning

A professional tutoring service will also be provided seven days a week for 12 hours a day

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said the county is using $4 million in CARES Act funding to close the county's internet access gap for virtual schooling this fall.

In collaboration with the St. Louis County Library, 12,500 hot spots will be available, as well as 2,500 tablets and Chromebooks. The offer is available to any child who goes to a school in St. Louis County, without exception.

"This year, the year of COVID-19, internet access is a basic school supply," Dr. Page said.

Page said the library surveyed schools in March and discovered at least 10,000 families lacked internet access at home.

"Frankly this internet access gap should have been closed well before the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

Parents who need tablets or hotspots will need to communicate with their school district, who will then make a request with the library. Page said he hoped to have a form for school districts to fill out on stlcorona.com by Monday.

A professional tutoring service will also be provided through tutor.com in partnership with the library. The service will be available seven days a week for 12 hours a day.

“I’m committed to doing what it takes to make sure that no child goes without the tools they need to be successful in virtual school this fall,” Page said.

Page's briefing was streamed live on his official Facebook page at 3 p.m.:

We're live discussing County resources available through the St. Louis County Library. Posted by County Executive Sam Page on Sunday, August 2, 2020

In all, the county got $173.5 million in CARES Act funds. It's using that money to help small businesses, provide safety equipment to agencies, businesses and residents and also to help residents meet basics needs.

He said money from the CARES Act will focus on senior and homebound programs, housing stabilization, technology and the social and emotional needs of children.

The St. Louis County health department is recommending all schools begin the school year online, County Executive Sam Page announced during a press conference Thursday afternoon.

"It is our strong recommendation that all schools open as virtual as possible in the fall," Page said.