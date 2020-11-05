CareSTL Health launches COVID-19 test clinic for children

The health clinic can test 10 children a day and is only on Mondays and Fridays

ST. LOUIS — Care STL has launched a testing clinic for children. The site can test ten children a day for COVID-19 on Mondays and Thursdays.

More tests will be made available if the need in the community increases. Doctors urge children with extreme symptoms to go straight to the hospital.

The clinic is at 4500 Pope Avenue from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m.

This isn't a drive-thru test. Doctors want to make sure they give children a thorough check before giving a diagnosis.

"The number one priority is safety," Dr. Hari Nallapaneni, CareSTL said. "We want to make sure we have a facility in place where children are coming in and properly thoroughly evaluated and stable and tested for all possible symptoms."