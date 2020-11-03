ST. LOUIS — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is awarding millions of dollars to Missouri and Illinois to support the COVID-19 response.

Missouri will be receiving $ 9,888,657 and Illinois is receiving $ 17,417,281.

"State and local health departments are on the frontlines of responding to the COVID-19 outbreak, and we are deeply grateful for their work," said Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Axar. "CDC is distributing this new funding extremely rapidly, as called for by Congress.”

On Friday, President Donald Trump signed the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2020.

On Wednesday, CDC moved forward with awarding more than $560 million to states, localities, territories and tribes for COVID-19 preparedness and response, according to a press release.

For a state-by-state breakdown of funding, click here.

