ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — CenterPointe Hospital now has 27 employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 after three new cases were reported Thursday.

CenterPointe and the St. Charles County Department of Public Health announced the new cases in a press release. According to that press release, three of the employees have returned to work after recovering and following CDC guidelines for quarantine.

A total of four patients have tested positive. Two of those patients have been discharged and are being quarantined at home. The two patients still being treated at CenterPointe are in a quarantined unit of the hospital.

CenterPointe Hospital offers mental health and substance abuse services.

One employee said CenterPointe Hospital is vital, as it gives patients an opportunity to start over.

But some workers inside told 5 On Your Side the hospital acted a little too late.

Nine employees reached out to 5 On Your Side voicing concerns.

They all wanted to remain anonymous, but they believe the hospital was not equipped to handle this. And employees say issues started before the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED: CenterPointe Hospital denies employees' claims it 'did too little too late' for COVID-19

Families of patients also reached out to 5 On Your Side.

They remained anonymous but said they weren't notified about the outbreak taking place.

"We sent our loved one there for you to take care for them. You should tell them that, so they can choose if they need to pull them out of that hospital," one person told us.

"They didn't give anyone that choice because it's been a secret," another loved one said.

RELATED: ‘It's been a secret’ | Family members raise concerns about CenterPointe Hospital after staff members, patients test positive

St. Charles County is reporting 325 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths.