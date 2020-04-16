ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — CenterPointe Hospital announced it will start virtual outpatient treatment for patients who are not able to leave their homes due to coronavirus changes.

CenterPointe outpatient locations in west St. Louis County, south St. Louis County and St. Charles will offer mental health and substance use treatment over the internet. Patients need a computer, smartphone or tablet with a camera and an internet connection to take part in the virtual visits.

"CenterPointe’s virtual outpatient behavioral health programs are secure and are supervised by a team of licensed, experienced professionals who provide the same evidence-based treatment programming as our in-person equivalent and includes patient-centered, individualized plans of care for each patient," a news release from the hospital said.

For more information, you can call 1-800-345-5407.

CenterPointe's hospital in St. Charles has been impacted by COVID-19. CenterPointe temporarily discontinued admissions on April 6. At the time, 15 staff members and three patients tested positive for COVID-19. Since then, the number rose to 27 staffers and four patients. All of them are in quarantine, the hospital said in a news release last week, and the hospital has resumed admissions.

