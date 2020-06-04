ST CHARLES, Mo. — CenterPointe Hospital confirmed more than 15 staff members and three patients have tested positive for COVID-19 and the hospital has decided to temporarily discontinue admissions, according to a press release from the hospital.

The hospital said it is unsure of the "original source," and has been in contact with the St. Charles County Health Departement, so it can notify anyone who may have been exposed.

The hospital said it tried to control the spread of the coronavirus by offering masks to staff, eliminating visitation, taking the temperatures off all staff and vendors, educating patients and other measures.

"Recognizing that testing would not be available elsewhere for our staff who were not symptomatic, we made the decision to obtain tests on our own so that we could test those staff who were not symptomatic but had likely exposure which helped us to identify staff with the virus that otherwise would have gone undetected," the release said.

Outpatient services will be provided through Telehealth.

CenterPointe will notify patients and the public when it resumes admissions.

"We are grateful for our dedicated staff who continue to care for psychiatric patients who need the services we offer, and our thoughts and prayers are with our own staff and all healthcare professionals who put themselves on the front lines to serve the patients affected by this unprecedented event," the release said.

