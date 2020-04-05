Certain people need to provide the IRS information by May 5th to get stimulus money

People who receive Supplemental Security Income or VA benefits, have dependent children and didn't file taxes for 2018 and 2019 need to register with the IRS.

Some Pennsylvanians who are eligible for the federal stimulus payment are still waiting to see that money.

It`s been about a month since some people started to see that $1,200 dollar stimulus payment in their bank accounts.

The IRS says 88 million people have received that payment so far.

About 60 million people are still waiting for that money.

People who receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) or VA benefits, have dependent children and didn't file taxes for 2018 and 2019 need to register with the IRS by May 5th.

If they don't, they might not receive that extra $500 payment for each child.

Here's an update on when people might see that money.

the i-r-s says if you enter your bank information in 'Get My Payment' any day until noon on Tuesday, your payment date will be available beginning the following Saturday in 'Get My Payment.'

So, if you miss the Tuesday noon deadline will need to wait until the next Saturday, up to 12 days later, to get the same information.

For people who don't have internet access, the IRS hasn't been clear on how you check your payment status, especially if you need to provide information.

At this point, it seems like you would get your payment the same way you receive your benefits.

Another question we've been getting is what people should do if they received stimulus money for a deceased relative.

Which can happen because those people may have filed tax returns in for 2018 or 2019.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says if that happens, the money should be returned.

So far, it's not clear how people can return that money.

FOX43 reached out to the IRS and so far has not answered that question or how people can provide the IRS information without the internet.