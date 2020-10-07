x
Chesterfield Police Department employee tests positive for COVID-19

The department said a police officer has tested positive and it is unknown how the officer contracted the virus
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — A Chesterfield Police Department employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The department said a police officer has tested positive and it is unknown how the officer contracted the virus.

The employee is one of more than 7,400 positive cases in the county, according to a press release.

Citizens who may have come into contact with the officer have been notified.

Affected work areas and vehicles have been thoroughly cleaned and no other associated cases are known at this time, the release said.

