Franklin County commissioner shares message after teen dies from COVID-19

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — Franklin County Commissioner Tim Brinker recently shared a message following the death of a 13-year-old boy.

Over the weekend, Peyton Baumgarth’s family shared the news of his passing. He died from complications with COVID-19.

He was an eighth-grade student in the School District of Washington.

According to data published by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Peyton is the first death in Missouri of anyone under the age of 18.

On Tuesday, Brinker shared a note mourning the loss of Peyton and urged everyone to “do their part to prevent the spread of the virus.”

“Peyton’s passing is the absolute, the finite reminding reason for us all to do our part, and we should not let his passing be anything less than an urgent sign to do what we need to do every day,” Brinker said.

As of Tuesday, Franklin County has reported 3,088 total cases and 49 total deaths. The county is reporting 80 active coronavirus cases.

Brinker’s full message:

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of one of God’s greatest gifts, a child. Prayers for the family and all of those impacted by the tragic loss. I urge everyone to do their part to prevent the spread of the virus. Please wear a mask, keep a safe distance from others when you do not have a mask, keep your hands clean and away from your face. Peyton’s passing is the absolute, the finite reminding reason for us all to do our part, and we should not let his passing be anything less than an urgent sign to do what we need to do every day.