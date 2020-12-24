This St. Louis County church will host a drive-in Christmas Eve service

"Folks can stay in their cars in the parking lot with their families. they can wave to their friends"

MANCHESTER, Mo. — A St. Louis County church has found a way to keep the congregation separate but together this Christmas.

Good Shepard Lutheran Church in Manchester is holding a drive-in Christmas Eve service. Families will pack the lot but stay in their cars where it's socially distant and warm. The pastor, musicians and other church staff will be outside on stage leading the service.

Pastor Josh Brecht said an important part of church is community, and the drive-in service will allow the congregation to experience that in a safe way.

"Folks can stay in their cars in the parking lot with their families. They can wave to their friends," he said. "The pastor and musicians will be outside freezing gladly. we will be leading a worship service with visuals on a screen just so we can gather together on that night."

The service is open to everyone and begins at 5 p.m. Christmas Eve in the lower parking lot on 327 Woods Mill Rd. The church also has online services.