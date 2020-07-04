ST. LOUIS — As the coronavirus pandemic empties pews and pulpits, area religious leaders say the holiest day of the year for Christians may be cancelled in person, but not in spirit.

"The building may be shut down, but the church is not shut down. The building may be shut down, but resurrection Sunday and Easter is not shut down," Bishop Elijah Hankerson, of Church of God in Christ and St. Louis Metropolitan Clergy Coalition said.



Bishop Hankerson and Pastor B.T. Rice teamed up with St. Louis city leaders to encourage St. Louisans to worship from home this holy week.



"How would I feel, how would you feel those that are watching, as a pastor if because of your irresponsibility, someone died," Bishop Hankerson said.



Tuesday, the St. Louis Public Safety Director said two city churches were cited for violating social distancing orders. Those orders say no more than 10 people are meant to be in any room at one time.



"I think it's so unfortunate especially for churches in our community to ignore the social distance rule. This disease impacts us far more than it impacts other people," Pastor Rice said.



Across the river in Illinois, churches are facing the same challenges.



"We were faced with the decision of what to do with services," Pastor Jeff Chamberlain said. "We want them to be somewhere between being foolish and living and fear."



Chamberlain is the the lead pastor at Copper Creek Church. He says they'll still be having service, but nothing about this Sunday is as usual.



"So we've got a drive-in basically. They will drive up to the church and not get out of their vehicle, but well have the entire service for them to be able to take part in as a family," Chamberlain said.



St. Louis Board of Aldermen president Lewis Reed also released a statement on religious gatherings this holy week.

“As much as we all want to be together to celebrate Easter, it is not safe to join together this year. I am encouraging everyone to stay home so that we can all be together to celebrate later this year,” Reed said in the statement. “This is something we’ve never dealt with before. We have to be smart and stay safe.”

