ST. LOUIS — With limitations on crowd sizes and stay-at-home orders in effect, this Sunday was different than most for churchgoers.

"Obviously, we can't have gatherings of any size anymore, and gathering is what we do. 'Gathering' is in our name,” said Matt Miofsky, lead pastor at The Gathering church in St. Louis.

So Miofsky and his team, like many churches, found a way to keep gathering.

"I think we yearn for connection. I think we don't really realize that until we're isolated in our home,” he said.

His church is streaming its services on Facebook Live and Youtube for anyone who wants to feel connected.

"All of us have been overwhelmed by chaos and fear and uncertainty, and I think it's so important in the middle of that to take a minute,” he said.



He addressed that sense of anxiety during his online sermon.

"If you're feeling any of those things then I'm so glad you joined us for worship today,” Miofsky told the virtual crowd.

He said this will be the norm for as long as the public health requires it. But they won't stop gathering.

"However long this lasts, there's going to be more of a need for that, not less,” he said.

