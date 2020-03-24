ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A Circle K store in St. Charles County is expected to reopen on March 25 after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the company said it will reopen with employees from other stores.

On March 24, a St. Charles County spokesperson confirmed an employee that works at the Circle K on Elm Street near 370 tested positive. The gas station voluntarily closed the location as a precaution. Video from Monday night showed the gas station taped off.

St. Charles County officials are investigating with whom the employee came into close contact.

Sanitation crews were at the gas station Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson said following the complete sanitization it’ll reopen on March 25.

“Circle K is committed to keeping its stores operating as we know our customers rely on us more than ever for fuel, emergency items and staples during this unprecedented crisis. The health and safety of our customers and employees is our key priority, and we are going the extra mile to keep our stores clean. Our teams are also hard at work to increase our stock to meet our customers’ needs. As the situation evolves, we will do our very best to keep them informed via our website and social channels,” a spokesperson said in an email.

MORE CORONAVIRUS STORIES

Circle K employee tests positive for coronavirus in St. Charles County

St. Charles County man in his 70s dies from COVID-19