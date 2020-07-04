CLAYTON, Mo. — Fire departments in the St. Louis area: You’ve been challenged. Your mission? Feed workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight, support local businesses, spread some kindness and touch some hearts while you’re at it.

On Monday, members of the Clayton Fire Department pooled their money and bought dinner for the emergency department workers at St. Mary’s Hospital in Richmond Heights.

“Thank you for all the work you are doing on the frontlines & know that we are here to support you,” the fire department wrote on Twitter.

Photos shared online showed several firefighters handing off meals to the hospital workers.

But the firefighters took their efforts a step further by buying the meals from JP Fields, a locally owned restaurant in Clayton.

Clayton firefighters said they received such a positive response from their act of kindness that they’re ready to take things to the next level. They’ve launched the Dinner for Heroes Challenge.

“It is time to step up and support all of the cops, dispatchers, nurses, doctors and food workers that support us,” the department tweeted.

Clayton fire is asking all fire departments in St. Louis area to feed our local heroes who are helping us through the coronavirus pandemic.

But there are some rules. Departments are asked to buy meals from local small businesses and to not use their first responder discounts. And then, they’re asked to share photos online, tag the restaurant and the agency they fed and use the hashtag #Dinner4STLHeroes.

“Our hope is that this serves as an inspiration and spurs more of the St. Louis spirit of paying it forward that we have seen throughout the last few weeks,” the fire department said in a news release.

