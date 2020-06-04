ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Department of Public Health said it is in immediate need of cloth masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a press release, the department evaluated its inventory and there is concern that the supply of masks will not be enough to satisfy the demand required for the duration of the pandemic.

The cloth masks will be worn by those serving in support and in-direct roles, thereby preserving much needed N95 masks for the health care workers and first responders who must work in direct contact with those confirmed to have the coronavirus.

If you or your organization can provide cloth masks send an email to EOCdonations@stlouisco.com.

The CDC has directions for making two types of cloth masks, one that does not require sewing and one that does. Both types can be made out of items found in your home. Click here for more.

HOW TO MAKE

How to make a cloth face mask Here's how you can make your own cloth face mask during the coronavirus pandemic. https://www.ksdk.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/how-to-make-your-own-face-mask-to-combat-coronavirus-spread/507-c7d82c22-206f-4c70-8e0b-a74a69c03f94?fbclid=IwAR0X53p8qMrw8FzTPyS54dvKMyJAOzkwWOEwwERuxMZs-hEecLrbqGkSoAo Posted by KSDK News on Friday, April 3, 2020

St. Louis County Department of Public Health

