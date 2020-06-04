ST. LOUIS — College students across the country are learning the same unfortunate lesson: how to adapt when plans go awry.

Because of COVID-19, one in four employers are evaluating their internship programs, according to the National Association of Colleges and Employers. Many companies have canceled their internship programs completely.

Ming Deng, a St. Louis junior studying at the University of Missouri, learned his internship with a Denver company was canceled last Monday.

"Now I'm panicked and applying everywhere," he said.

A majority of college students graduate with an internship, oftentimes through a summer internship program. Students whose internships have been canceled are now scrambling and reapplying to the few programs still open. The competition is tougher because of the larger pool of applicants.

For some of Deng's classmates, a lost internship could mean losing out on future job opportunities.

"For students unable to obtain an internship this summer, they’re losing valuable experience," Deng said. "Once they get to the workforce they’re not gonna know what to expect."

Internships open up doors for young people. About 95% of employers say previous experience is a factor when hiring.

However, most of Deng's concern comes from losing the money he would have made over the summer. Deng said he planned to use his paychecks for his apartment in Columbia.

"If it comes down to it I’ll work anywhere. It doesn’t matter as long as I can pay for school and my apartment," he said.

For some of Deng's classmates, an internship is part of the school curriculum. Those students face another predicament.

"Some majors require internships to graduate. For the internships that get canceled this summer, I don't know how they’re gonna graduate -- unless Mizzou waives that requirement," Deng said.

Companies have also been working to give students some relief. Some tech companies have adjusted their internship opportunities to be completed online. Others said the internships can be picked up next year.

"I don’t blame the company for doing what it did," Deng said. "They said I could come back next summer, but I’ll probably be graduated by then -- hopefully."

