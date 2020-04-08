Collinsville City Hall closed after employee tests positive for coronavirus

The City of Collinsville posted on its Facebook City Hall is closed until further notice

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — A city hall in the Metro East is closed after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

The City of Collinsville posted on its Facebook City Hall is closed until further notice. The post said there was no public exposure from the employee who tested positive for the virus. It did not specify when the employee last worked.

“Acting with an abundance of caution for the safety of the public and employees, we feel this is the best course of action at this time,” the City of Collinsville said in part on its Facebook.

A reopening date for Collinsville City Hall has not been announced.