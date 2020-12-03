ST. LOUIS — On Thursday, St. Louis city leaders announced a public health emergency and are prohibiting events with more than 1,000 people in attendance.

Most major events, like parades and professional sporting events, have been postponed or canceled, but other performances were hanging in the balance.

RELATED: List of things canceled in St. Louis area due to coronavirus concerns

RELATED: Dogtown joins others in postponing St. Patrick’s Day events amid coronavirus concerns

RELATED: NHL to suspend season amid coronavirus concerns

RELATED: Coronavirus concerns hit St. Louis businesses as fans kept away from NCAA games at Enterprise

RELATED: NBA suspending season over coronavirus concerns

In the time since it was announced, venues — including the Fabulous Fox Theatre, Chaifetz Arena and St. Louis Symphony Orchestra — have been sending notices that certain performances and shows would not go on as scheduled.

The Fabulous Fox

The Fox has postponed all performances and tours through March 31.

"The Bachelor Live on Stage", scheduled for Friday, March 13, and "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory", scheduled for March 17-29, will both be postponed. They are working to figure out new dates.

Chaifetz Arena

The Chaifetz Arena said all scheduled events and performances will be postponed through April 30. Those events include:

March 20: Festival of Laughs

March 21: Sturgill Simpson concert

March 22: Varsity Cheerleading

March 28: Blues Fest

April 1: Second Chance Job Fair

April 5: Madi Gras Cheerleading

April 8: All Elite Wrestling

April 11: NF concert

April 12: The Gathering Easter Service

April 17: Legends of Hip Hop

April 24: Millennium Tour

“The representatives of all of these events understand our need to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus,” said Chaifetz Arena General Manager Jeremy Huelsing. “We will email guests directly regarding the status of each event as details are confirmed, and the most up-to-date status will be available on our social media accounts and website. We appreciate the public’s understanding.”

St. Louis Symphony Orchestra

The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra has canceled two shows, "The Damnation of Faust" on Friday and Saturday, March 13 and 14, and the Youth Orchestra concert on Sunday, March 15.

The following options are available for those who have purchased tickets to the March 13 and 14 concerts:

Exchange your tickets for any concert later in the 2019/2020 season; all exchange fees will be waived.

Donate the value of your tickets to the SLSO and receive a tax deduction for the total ticket value.

Exchange your tickets for an SLSO gift certificate, which can be used at any time.

Receive a refund for the value of the tickets.

Ticket holders for the Youth Orchestra concert can request an exchange for the May 31 Youth Orchestra concert.

More coronavirus coverage:

RELATED: Everything we know about coronavirus in the St. Louis area

RELATED: 'Stay calm. The city is prepared for this' | St. Louis leaders update public on plans to combat spread of COVID-19