Cori Bush holding COVID-19 virtual town hall Monday

Attendees will be able to learn more about the vaccine and its distribution, ask questions and find resources

ST. LOUIS — Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush and St. Louis experts will hold a virtual town hall Monday on the COVID-19 vaccine and distribution efforts.

The town hall starts at 6:30 p.m. over Zoom. Residents of Missouri's First Congressional District will be able to learn more about the vaccine and its distribution, ask questions and get connected with the resources they need.

"Join me and public health experts on Feb. 1 at 6:30 CT for a virtual Town Hall to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine and its distribution," Bush wrote on Twitter. "We’ll be taking your questions and connecting you with resources you may need."

To RSVP for the Zoom meeting, click here.