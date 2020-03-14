ST. LOUIS — Catholics in St. Louis who are wondering or concerned about going to Mass on Sunday are dispensed from their obligation, the Archdiocese of St. Louis said Friday evening in its latest effort to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The announcement means Catholics in the St. Louis area do not have to go to Mass for the next three weekends. Archbishop Robert Carlson instead asked Catholics to pray from home to help those suffering from COVID-19.

“During this challenging time, it is important that we act prudently, but without panic. We turn to our Lord Jesus Christ and our Blessed Mother in prayer, especially for those who are sick or vulnerable, and for those who care for them. I ask you to join me in doing so with the prayer that the USCCB gave us today regarding COVID-19,” Rev. Carlson said.

Churches will stay open and Mass schedules will stay mostly the same. But the archdiocese is urging anyone who is sick, elderly or vulnerable to stay home.

Priests also have been told to keep in mind the new size restrictions put out by the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County. The county has a ban on gatherings of more than 250 people, while the city has a ban on crowds larger than 1,000 people.

On Wednesday, the archdiocese released further changes to parts of Mass to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Archdiocese said parishioners must refrain from shaking hands during the sign of peace and stop distributing Holy Communion to parishioners via the chalice. Other changes include stopping the use of Holy Water fonts and more changes to the communion process.

