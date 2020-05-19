Bayer announces $6 million in donations to help people in St. Louis, across the country during pandemic

Three food banks that serve the St. Louis area will get $100,000 donations

ST. LOUIS — Bayer is giving millions of dollars to charities in St. Louis and across the country to help people most impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Bayer Fund, the philanthropic arm of the life sciences company that has an office in Creve Coeur, announced $4 million in grants to 250 charities and nonprofits throughout the United States and another $2 million in donations to initiatives related to COVID-19.

According to a news release, the donations and grants will all go to one of the Bayer Fund's key focus areas: food and nutrition, STEM Education, health and wellness and community development.

The first $710,000 of the donations will go to addressing food insecurity in the greater St. Louis, New York, New Jersey, Pittsburgh and Berkeley, California regions. The St. Louis area will get $300,000 of donations, with The Salvation Army Midland Division — which serves Missouri and Southern Illinois — Operation Food Search and St. Louis Area Food Bank each receiving $100,000 grants.

“We’re proud to support these organizations and help strengthen them to make meaningful impacts in the communities they serve,” said Al Mitchell, president of Bayer Fund. “Now, more than ever, we need to make sure we provide them with the tools they need, such as programming and other resources to support their communities in such unprecedented times.”