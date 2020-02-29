BELLEVILLE, Ill. — The patient who was being tested for the coronavirus in Belleville tested negative for COVID-19, according to hospital officials.

The patient was undergoing testing at Memorial Hospital in Belleville. The hospital confirmed the patient was referred to the Illinois Department of Health over concerns of the coronavirus for further testing.

However, health officials confirmed Friday evening the patient does not have the virus.

This is the statement released by BJC HealthCare:

“Following guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, BJC HealthCare hospitals have processes in place to screen patients for risk of coronavirus, or COVID-19. Through that screening process as well as testing through the respective local and state Health Departments, the St. Clair County Health Department confirms there are no new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois.”

