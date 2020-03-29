MISSOURI, USA — Sunday saw the smallest increase in Missouri COVID-19 cases in days, bringing the state's total to 914.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, St. Louis County saw an increase of just 23 cases, but the county's 336 cases are still three times as many cases as any other in the state.

The new state numbers included a death in Henry County, the 12th death in the state. Henry County had only reported one COVID-19 case.

The age breakdown is as follows:

Under 20 26

20-24 91

25-29 74

30-34 65

35-39 69

40-44 71

45-49 65

50-54 104

55-59 91

60-64 85

65-69 47

70-74 45

75-79 29

80+ 40

The state reported a total of 903 cases, but local health departments in Franklin County, Jefferson County, St. Charles County and St. Louis were higher than the state's count, bringing the total up to 914 Sunday afternoon.

You can see the county-by-county breakdown with our interactive map.

More coronavirus coverage:

RELATED: Number of coronavirus cases in St. Clair County jumps to 31, Illinois numbers up 1,000

RELATED: Country legend Joe Diffie, 61, dies from COVID-19 complications

RELATED: Randolph County reports first 2 positive COVID-19 cases

RELATED: St. Clair County announces 2nd COVID-19 death