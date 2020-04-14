ST. LOUIS — Ten people at a Central West End nursing facility have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Royal Oak Nursing and Rehab said seven residents and three employees have the virus. Two of the residents are being treated in a hospital. The other residents are in isolation at the facility, and the employees are recovering at home.

The residents who’ve tested positive range in age from their 60s to 80s.

“Royal Oak has been closed to outside visitors since March 12, which is when we began screening all residents twice daily for fever, cough or other symptoms of coronavirus,” Craig Workman, spokesperson for Royal Oak Nursing and Rehab said. “We also cancelled internal group activities and communal dining at that same time and began actively screening all employees for symptoms of the virus before being allowed to enter our facility.

Eight residents have tested negative for COVID-19. The test result for one resident is still pending.

There are 87 residents who live at Royal Oak Nursing, which is on the eastern edge of Forest Park, and about 100 people work there.

