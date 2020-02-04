ST. LOUIS — Cases of COVID-19 continue to grow across the bi-state.

Several areas across the 5 On Your Side viewing area are releasing more specifics about where confirmed COVID-19 cases are.

City of St. Louis

The city released a map with cases by ZIP code on April 1.

However, the map isn’t a full representation of cases in the city. The fine print on the April 1 map states, “This map represents 166 cases of 239 known cases within the City of St. Louis.”

• 63101: Fewer than 5

• 63102: Fewer than 5

• 63103: 22

• 63104: 7

• 63105: No cases in the city portion of this ZIP code

• 63106: 12

• 63107: 10

• 63108: 11

• 63109: 5

• 63110: 7

• 63111: 5

• 63112: 13

• 63113: 11

• 63115: 22

• 63116: 14

• 63117: No cases in the city portion of this ZIP code

• 63118: 12

• 63119: No cases in the city portion of this ZIP code

• 63120: 8

• 63121: No cases in the city portion of this ZIP code

• 63125: No cases in the city portion of this ZIP code

• 63130: No cases in the city portion of this ZIP code

• 63133: No cases in the city portion of this ZIP code

• 63136: Fewer than 5

• 63138: No cases in the city portion of this ZIP code

• 63139: 7

• 63143: No cases in the city portion of this ZIP code

• 63147: Fewer than 5

St. Louis is also now providing a breakdown of cases by age.

10-19: Fewer than 5

20-29: 17

30-39: 30

40-49: 26

50-59: 24

60-69: 37

70-79: 18

80-89: 15

90-99: Fewer than 5

St. Louis County

As of April 2, there were 663 confirmed cases in St. Louis County. Six people in the county have died from the virus.

Franklin County

The numbers were last updated on April 2 at 9:50 a.m.

• Pacific, 63069 | 3 cases

• Lonedell, 63060 | 2 cases

• Union, 63084 | 4 cases

• Washington, 63090 | 5 cases

• Villa Ridge, 63089 | 4 cases

• St. Albans, 63073 | 1 cases

• St. Clair, 63077 | 2 cases

Jefferson County

Jefferson County cases

