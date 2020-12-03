ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis area pediatrician provided tips to help children understand the coronavirus.

Dr. Kenneth Haller said to use this time as an opportunity to teach children to wash their hands for at least 20 seconds. He said parents can even make a game out of it for the family.

For teenagers – Haller said to show them articles from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about how they can be proactive on preventing the spread.

