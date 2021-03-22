'I don't have the time to pine for the old days' | Churches, synagogues still adapting to pandemic

"I'm in the faith business and I keep my hope and I keep my faith that whatever God has for us, it will be best for us and that's the way we'll have to go"

ST. LOUIS — For people of faith, the emptiness has been heavy.

For more than a year now, beliefs have tested by COVID-19.

"Even people of deep, fervent faith would be tempted to ask, 'Lord, what are you doing?'" says Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the Archbishop of New York.

Over the last year, there were so many things we never thought we'd see like, the near-empty Vatican for Easter Mass. Or Jerusalem's Great Synagogue closed for the first time in its history.

And all this came at a time of crisis when many lean on our spiritual communities.

"For us, we pray together," Cardinal Dolan said. "Catholics have never thought religion is private. Personal, you bet. But private, no."

Cardinal Dolan said it's not just Sunday Mass that Catholics have missed. It's the baptisms, the weddings and even the funerals. These are anchors and without them, many feel lost in the spiritual sea.

"But I also see heroic charity," he told us. "I also see neighbors pitching in. I also see our scientific community coming through."

Navigating the line between tradition and infection has been difficult but many of our faith leaders got creative, deciding if their congregants couldn't come to them, they would go to their congregants.

"The main thing is the health and safety of our membership during this pandemic," explained Reverend Earl Nance Junior.

Reverend Nance has been live-streaming ever since the third Sunday in March of last year.

And Central Reform Congregation has reached members via Zoom, some of whom hadn't come to Synagogue in years.

"A lot of people that have mental health issues don't like leaving their homes but they'll come on the screen with us," Rabbi Susan Talve said.

"We doubled down on that program and people said, 'This is perfect for us,'" Rabbi James Goodman said.

Of course, some don't have access to technology, often the same communities whose kids have trouble getting online for school. So the map forward is likely to include both Facetime and face-to-face.

"I don't have the time to pine for the old days," Rev. Nance said. "I'm in the faith business and I keep my hope and I keep my faith that whatever God has for us, it will be best for us and that's the way we'll have to go."

For decades, religious attendance in most parts of the world has been declining but if it's easier for people to participate, will there be a reawakening?

"There was a revival of religion that took place after the second World War. I'm wondering if we might have one now," Cardinal Dolan said.

Finding prayer in a pandemic, where the struggle of today could be the strength of tomorrow.