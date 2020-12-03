ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A north St. Louis County man feared he wouldn’t be able to visit his 89-year-old mom in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

She lives at Delmar Gardens North.

The facility said it’s doing everything it can to protect its residents from the coronavirus. One of those residents its David Kuechenmeister’s mother.

For nearly a week, his mom has been a patient undergoing rehabilitation at Delmar Gardens North in Florissant. Jackie Kuechenmeister is 89 years old. She’s battled dementia for 10 years and her son said she needs special care.

“She can get confrontational at times. If somebody does something she doesn’t like, she can get pretty strong,” he said.

David Kuechenmeister said until this past Tuesday, he was visiting his mom at the skilled nursing and rehab center without any problem.

“I saw her around 11 o’clock until noon, came home and then sometime in the afternoon Delmar Gardens called and aid that visitations have been limited because of the scare of coronavirus,” he said.

Kuechenmeister said he was told he couldn’t visit his mom anymore until further notice because Delmar Gardens is working on ways to protect residents at all of its facilities. A spokesperson said they’re following federal guidelines and asking loved ones and visitors to “respectfully refrain from visiting unless there are extenuating circumstances.”

“I understand their concerns for the coronavirus,” Kuechenmeister said.

5 On Your Side reached out to Delmar Gardens about Kuechenmeister concerns. Wednesday afternoon, he got a call and great news.

“I can go see her. Now I’m happy,” he said, adding that he plans to go see his mom Thursday.

To reiterate, the Delmar Gardens spokesperson said “extenuating cases will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.”

Those who qualify will still have to undergo screening before they can see their loved one.

