ST. LOUIS — While the coronavirus continues to spread, some companies — including Twitter — are telling their employees to work from home.

At T-Rex in downtown St. Louis, working from home isn’t just allowed, it’s encouraged.

"You show up, but does that mean you're actually doing something? I don’t know if I'd go that far, right? So for me I think it's more outcome based versus where you're doing it," said Aaron Adams.

Soon, more employers may have to adopt a remote working policy if coronavirus continues to spread.

“I guess everybody's talking about it, right? It's hard to get away from it," added Adams.

READ MORE: Everything we know about coronavirus in the St. Louis area

The coronavirus has Engagedly co-founder Sri Chellappa talking, too. Since most of his employees already work from home, combating the coronavirus will be easy for his company.

But what advice should other businesses take?

“So, the way to move towards that is to get used to trusting your people, obviously. Also, using a lot of the tools that are available today like Zoom and Webex or any of those tools out there, so we do that a lot and share video," explained Chellappa.

Chellappa hopes the policy his business adopted can help give other businesses a solution for their employees and customers.

READ MORE: St. Louis' top coronavirus questions answered

Meanwhile, employees are hoping health officials can get a handle on the coronavirus soon.

“It's like what's good data and what's real and what's not? So, I think that's the big question because we don't know what we don't know," added Adams.

Latest coronavirus coverage: